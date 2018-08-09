Kim Kardashian Says The Family Will Film ‘Every Aftermath’ Of All Their Summer Drama

It’s been an eventful summer for the Kardashians. But, even though the ‘KUWTK’ cameras weren’t rolling, Kim is hinting their family drama will make it on-screen. Should Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima worry?

The Kar-Jenners are about to start filming season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. That means that the E! cameras weren’t rolling to capture some of the family’s summer drama, including Kourtney Kardashian’s split from her 25-year-old model boyfriend Younes Bendjima. But, fear not, Kim Kardashian, 37, is promising fans that, as always, “every aftermath” of their big events will be captured by their cameras.

During a radio interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3 on Aug. 9 she revealed that the family is committed to being as real and open as possible. She said, “We kind of make that pact with each other. Even if we’re not obviously filming at a time when something goes down, we film every aftermath, we show everything that happens afterwards. We open up about anything and everything we’re going through. We’re always super open. It’s therapeutic. We said if we’re going to do it, then let’s really do it.”

So what does that mean for Younes and his split from Kourtney, 39? On Aug. 7 news broke that they had broken up after more than a year together. Then, a day later, another bombshell dropped. Sources claimed that they split a month earlier after Younes allegedly cheated on the mom-of-three, according to TMZ. Ever since then the Algerian model has clapped back at the media. Meanwhile Kourtney’s ride or die younger sisters Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Kim have publicly defended her. After Younes went on an Instagram rant about the Daily Mail publishing photos of him cuddling model Jordan Ozuna on a beach in Mexico, Khloe commented, “Alexa, play ‘heard it all before’ by Sunshine Anderson.” Kim shaded him by replying to another one of his posts, “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip.’”

If this drama does make it onto TV, it would back up Kim’s theory about why, 11 years after KUWTK debuted, they’re still popular with their fans. When Big Boy asked her during their radio interview why she thinks people will always watch their show, she said, “We are super real, but… also, there’s so many of us, so someone is going to relate to someone.”