Kim Kardashian, 37, was having a BLAST on August 8 in a tiny white bikini, and shared the fun with followers on Instagram. Kim had the ultimate girls day with a friend, and could be seen hanging poolside, jumping on a trampoline, and even hitting the spa. In one video though, Kim was blasting Tyga’s song “Taste,” in the background of her snap. Fans were slightly confused – why was she showing love to the rapper ex-boyfriend of her sister, Kylie Jenner?!

Whether Kim meant to show Tyga love or not – the rapper took her message and ran with it. He showed some love right back! The rapper reposted Kim’s video on his own Instagram, and tagged the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. “#Taste,” he also wrote on the video, giving himself some shameless self promotion. We wonder how Kylie feels about all of this?!

Tyga and Kylie split in 2017 after nearly 3 years together, and the two aren’t exactly friends. As Kylie moves on with her new rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, her ex-flame doesn’t quite seem to be happy for her. He really hates seeing her iconic GQ cover with Travis! “Tyga feels crushed over another one of Kylie’s magazine covers. He feels heartbroken over her latest GQ cover with Travis,” a source close to the “Rack City” rapper said told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t like seeing her with Travis’s arms wrapped around her and he does not want to read the interview either,” they added.

Kim probably didn’t mean any harm through her snap though – she was just having fun! Her other videos from the same day switched it up with the music, and the reality star also took a listen to Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s “Apes**t,” as well as Rihanna’s “Diamonds” remix, which features her hubby Kanye West. Don’t worry Kylie – Kim’s loyalty is still with you.