Kim Kardashian Hid Wedding Ring From ‘Heartbroken’ Kanye While Married To Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian is sharing a never-before-told story about the time she accidentally broke Kanye’s heart without saying a single word.

Kanye West‘s, 41, love for Kim Kardashian, 37, runs deep. So much so that Kim mistakenly broke Kanye’s heart before they were the couple we love to call Kimye. During an Aug. 8 appearance with Big Boy on Real 92.3, Kim dished that back in 2011, during those 72 days she was married to ex-NBA player Kris Humphries, 33, she crushed Kanye just by waving her hand in the air. Kim told Big Boy, “What was crazy was — I’ve never told this story before — so I’m presenting an award… and Kanye was nominated. So I see him backstage. We end up both at the Soho House, and he sat at my table, and I had my big ring on, because I was married,” she recalled.

“So, I’m talking with my ring, and I talk with my hands a lot, so I’m talking and I just see him looking at my ring, and his face would just like, get heartbroken. So I sat on my hand for the rest of the dinner and spoke like this, with one hand.” Kim further explained that it was in that moment when she realized that Kris was a massive mistake and that she truly belonged with Kanye. Kim said, “I went to New York and started filming and I was like, ‘You’re right, I’m miserable, I made the wrong decision.’”

In case you’re unaware, Kanye’s been in love with Kim for a very long time. He’s carried a torch for her ever since they met back in 2003, while she was dating rapper Ray J, now 37. Years later, on an episode of Khloe Kardashian‘s short-lived show Kocktails with Khloe, Kanye said,”I started sending [Kim] pictures of, like, certain basketball players that used to be cool that now they wear their pants all the way up to here. Like, ‘This is your future.'”

Kim didn’t wait long after that to be with Kanye. She ended her 72-day marriage to Kris in June 2012, and Kanye soon began her romantic journey with Kanye. The two have since gotten married and have three beautiful kids: North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, who is now 6-months-old. Kim hid her first wedding ring from Kanye to avoid breaking his heart, but it sounds like it was the one moment that made their fairytale love story come together.