‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Shonda Rhimes Desperately Wants Sara Ramirez & Kate Walsh To Return

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ creator Shonda Rhimes claims CBS squashed Sara Ramirez’ return for the Season 14 finale, but that doesn’t mean one will never happen! Shonda wants both Sara and Kate Walsh to ‘come home’!

Believe it or not, Sara Ramirez was asked to return to Grey’s Anatomy for the Season 14 finale — at least according to series creator Shonda Rhimes. It was a major claims that Shonda made during an Instagram Story Q&A with fans on Aug. 8. Shonda says she wanted Sara to make an appearance for Jessica Capshaw’s swan song, but according to her, CBS stood in the way. “Let me tell you something — we tried,” Shonda told a fan who asked about the possibility of Sara’s Callie checking back into Grey Sloan Memorial. “CBS has a hold of her. Because she’s on [Madam Secretary] And we can’t get her. But we love her. Always. This is her home. Come home Callie.”

OK so it’s a bit of bad news, but there’s also some good news. Even though Sara was unable to make an appearance in the Season 14 finale, it sounds as though Sara has an open invitation to return whenever she wants to. And that’s not all — Callie’s not the only OG character that Shonda would like to see return to Grey’s Anatomy. Later, during the Q&A, Shonda expressed interest in bringing Kate Walsh back into the fold! “I need Addison Forbes Montgomery, too,” she said, before adding, “[But] I can’t bring back people who don’t exist in terms of availability. Kate’s busy, people!”

If Sara and Kate were to return, they wouldn’t be the only fan-favorite characters to return to the series this season. Kim Raver made her own return to the series last season as Dr. Teddy Altman, before it was announced that she had been bumped up to a series regular for Season 15! As Season 14 came to a close, viewers discovered she had become pregnant with Owen’s (Kevin McKidd) baby!