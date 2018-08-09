Justin Bieber Gets A Haircut: Did He Chop Off His Luscious Long Locks? See New Pics

Now, this is groundbreaking… Justin Bieber got a haircut! The singer was spotted out and about in NYC on August 8, after getting a trim with fiancee, Hailey Baldwin! But, just how much of his long locks did he cut off? — See the photos here!

Justin Bieber, 24, got a haircut, and fans are still trying to cope with the change. The singer sat in the chair at Cutler Salon in New York City — a go-to spot for his fiancee, Hailey Baldwin, 21 — where he was photographed mid-trim alongside his lady love, who was pictured smiling the whole time. And, before you begin to stress, it appears as though the Biebs was just getting a trim to clean up his luscious long locks. Phew! — Right? Check out the photos below and let us know what you think of his new do’!

The newly engaged couple were later spotted strolling the streets of NYC, where JB was clearly showing off his new haircut amidst the east coast heat wave. The singer had his blondish-brown locks pushed back. — And, to quote the iconic film, Mean Girls he did indeed look sexy with his hair pushed back. JB donned an oversized Albert Einstein tee with Jordan shorts, and oddly enough, white bedroom slippers. It was evident by that smile that JB was loving his new do’!

Meanwhile, his fiancee looked stunning, per usual. She looked comfortable in loose jeans, a tank, and an oversized flannel. However, she didn’t follow the full-on bed look like JB did in his slippers. Instead, she rocked a pair of Louis Vuitton Archlight sneakers — a current celeb favorite. She accessorized wearing large gold hoops and square-black sunnies, as she was all smiles with her hair tied back.

JB and Hailey appeared to be in good spirits after they were photographed during an emotional exchange just one day prior. Photos of the pair in the midst of an apparent tearful moment rocked the internet on August 8. JB was pictured holding Hailey’s face as it looked like the model was crying inside a cafe. Either way, things are just fine, as seen in the above photos from haircut day.

As you may know (we hope), the pair got engaged when they were on vacation in the Bahamas in early July. JB surprised Hailey when he popped the question in front of onlookers at Baker’s Bay Resort with a $500,000 massive, oval-shaped diamond ring. The couple, who’ve been friends since they were young teens, dated in 2015 and 2016. But, it wasn’t until June 2018, that they decided to rekindle their romance.

As for their nuptials? — The two have not divulged any details about their wedding, on their own, at least. But, a helpful family member of Hailey’s, her aunt, Kim Basinger, 64, spilled the tea when she revealed that JB and Hailey already picked out their bridal party, which includes Hailey’s sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland.