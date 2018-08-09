Justin Bieber Confesses That He Cried In Hailey Baldwin’s Arms Over ‘The Meaning Of Marriage’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were seen crying together in New York this week, but it seems everything is all good. The singer explained that it was just a ‘bad day.’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s fans were worried about the couple this week when they were spotted crying in New York together. But the “No Brainer” singer has assured everyone that he and his fiancée are doing just fine, and that it was just a bad day among many good ones.

When a cameraman caught up with the Biebs on Aug. 8, he asked about the crying incident in a video obtained by TMZ. Justin responded by showing him a book titled The Meaning Of Marriage. He then said, “This. You got good days and you got bad days. It’s not real if it doesn’t have any bad days,” before hopping into his car.

On Aug. 7, the pair, who became engaged in July, took a break from their bike ride to have a good cry on Manhattan’s West Side Highway. Hailey seemed to be comforting her fiancé who had his head in his hands. At one point, she also covered her face and leaned against Justin.

The duo were also photographed at Bubby’s restaurant in Tribeca, where it appeared to be Hailey’s turn to be consoled. The model was photographed crying at their table, as Justin held her head in his hands and looked into her eyes.

While the emotional images caused concern over a possible split, the Drop The Mic emcee made it clear on social media that she and Justin were still very much together. She shared a throwback photo of them kissing in a hot tub to her Instagram story, which she captioned, “MY LOVE.” She could also be seen wearing her diamond engagement ring in all of the photos from that day.