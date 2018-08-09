Iggy Azalea Backpedals On NFL Romance With DeAndre Hopkins Hours After Confirming It

Wait a minute. Less than a day after Iggy Azalea said she was in a ‘relationship’ with DeAndre Ayton, both she and the NFL star say they aren’t an item! Is she single or what?

“I’m single,” Iggy Azalea, 28, tweeted on August 8, a day after she seemingly confirmed she was dating Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, 26. Hours later, she also tweeted some pretty sad stuff about just how much she isn’t in a relationship at the moment. “I have come to the conclusion I am going to be alone forever. I am completely fine with that. I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n sh*t … its nice.”

And DeAndre? The NFL star also chimed in on his Instagram story, confirming that he and Iggy aren’t dating. “Y’all know I’m not a social media seeker but ya boi is SINGLE!!” Well, then. So ends a very confusing period. It all began on Aug. 2 when DeAndre posted a picture of himself to Instagram. “My Aussies call me Legend,” the Central, South Carolina native said. “I could think of a few other things to call you,” Iggy said in response, per PEOPLE, causing fans to start buzzing. One actually asked DeAndre if he was Iggy’s boyfriend. “Yes, Indeed.”

“He’s my man so, he didn’t drop it,” Iggy said when responding to a fan who questioned their relationship status. “We good. But I will spit in his eggs if he keep playing with me on IG.” If that didn’t pretty much confirm the two were together, Iggy said it in plain English during an Aug. 7 appearance on Y 100 Miami. “Yeah, we’re in a relationship,” she said during a game of “True Or False.” Yet, about 24 hours later, DeAndre was saying he was single and Iggy was all “Forever Alone.”

Maybe DeAndre did something to earn Iggy’s spit in his eggs? Whatever happened, it’s sad to see Iggy say she’s going to be “alone forever.” If there’s someone who’s willing to keep her company, it’s Tyga, 28. Kylie Jenner’s ex is crushing hard on Iggy, especially whenever she posts a video of herself twerking. “Tyga’s seriously never seen a white chick that can get down like Iggy, and if she posts a twerk video on social,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, “it’s like setting an instant thirst trap for him.”