JLo, A-Rod & More Celebs Living Their Best Lives On European Vacations In Summer 2018

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are on a couple’s trip in Italy, but they aren’t the only celebs who flocked to Europe for summer getaways! See pics from Gigi Hadid & more stars’ European vacations!

If you follow celebrities on Instagram, you may have noticed that many of their vacation pics all had a very similar backdrop this summer. Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Graham and more stars all stopped by Mykonos at some point over the past few months. It’s probably not a coincidence that my friends and I started daydreaming about going on a Greek vacay together – it’s the place to be!

But Greece isn’t the only European hotspot this summer. Tons of celebs opted to spend their time off on the Mediterranean. Rita Ora was spotted on the French Riviera, Olivia Culpo flocked to Ibiza, and Bella Hadid set sail off the coast of Monaco.

Couples trips were also popular in summer 2018. Kourtney Kardashian went on numerous vacations since the weather started warming up with now-ex Younes Bendjima, but one of their longest was spent in Italy with her three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Kourt’s other ex Scott Disick also hit up Spain with girlfriend Sofia Richie while Kourtney had the kids in Capri.

One of our favorite famous pairs also made Capri their travel destination. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez touched down on the Italian island on Aug. 8, and they’ve already shared plenty of snaps from their romantic getaway. From hitting up fruit stands, to chilling on a yacht, to an impromptu performance of “Let’s Get Loud” in a restaurant, this couple has already taken full advantage of this luxurious locale.

Check out the gallery above to see even more European vacation photos from celebrities’ summer 2018 trips! Warning: serious FOMO may occur.