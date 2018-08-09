Casey Affleck Breaks Silence On #MeToo Movement After Being ‘Unprofessional’ On Set: ‘I’m Sorry’

Casey Affleck is finally opening up about his ‘unprofessional’ on the set of ‘I’m Still Here’. Here’s what he had to say about his ’embarassing’ actions.

Casey Affleck is finally commenting on sexual harassment allegations that were made against him in the past and why he bowed out of presenting the Best Actress award at this past year’s Oscars. “I behaved in a way and allowed others to behave in a way that was really unprofessional,” Casey admitted to the AP about how he acted on the set of I’m Still Here. “And I’m sorry.” Affleck went on to reveal that he regretted his behavior. “The buck had to stop with me being one of the producers, and I have to accept responsibility for that, and that was a mistake,” he continued. “And I contributed to that unprofessional environment, and I tolerated that kind of behavior from other people, and I wish that I hadn’t. And I regret a lot of that.”

When it comes to his silence, Casey revealed that he delayed speaking out out of embarrassment. “I had never had any complaints like that made about me before in my life, and it was really embarrassing,” he added. “I didn’t know how to handle it, and I didn’t agree with everything, the way I was being described, and the things that were said about me, but I wanted to try to make it right, so we made it right in the way that was asked at the time.”

He added that he’s looking to set an example for his two boys, Indiana and Atticus, whom he shares with his ex-wife Summer Phoenix. “Well, I’ve taken these lessons with me that I’ve learned not just to work but to home and as dad, and it informs how you parent,” Affleck added. “I have two boys, so I want to be in a world where grown men model compassion and decency and also contrition when it’s called for, and I certainly tell them to own their mistakes when they make them.”