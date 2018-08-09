Britney Spears Flaunts Her Tight, Toned Abs & Cleavage In Nothing But A Bondage Bra, Underwear & Boots

Hottie! Britney Spears is showing fans an up close and personal look at one of her skimpiest performing costumes in a pic featuring her bondage bra and underwear.

When you look this good it’s hard not to show it off! Britney Spears, is rocking the best body of her life and her Piece of Me tour costumes are putting it on display in the biggest way. The 36-year-old had some barely there outfits during her Las Vegas residency but now that she’s taken the show on the road her costumes have become even more skimpy. The mom of two showed off an Instagram pic on Aug. 9 where she was rocking a black push-up bra that gave her plenty of cleavage along with matching bondage cut bottoms with tiny side straps and just a little bit of black fabric to cover up her privates. Her abs are so toned and tight and her legs lean yet muscular. The mother of two is a workout fanatic and boy does it show!

Brit puts on such a high energy show with tons of dance moves, and her small costumes have provided some challenges when it comes to wardrobe malfunctions. She had two within ten days while on the U.S. leg of her tour. While performing in Maryland on July 13, her left boob popped out of a her tiny black bra and she kept going for two minutes during “Do Something” before noticing what happened.

Fortunately Britney came prepared as she had black nipple covers on. Those came in handy yet again when on July 23 she was performing at Radio City Music hall in NYC and yet another costume let her down. This time it was a red bra and her right boob made a break for it. Yet again her nipple covers helped save Brit’s modesty.

Fortunately Brit has been nip slip free during her European leg of her tour. She’s played so many dates in such a short time that she’s going from one city to another with few breaks in between. Unfortunately that’s left her somewhat confused as to where she’s performing. During an Aug. 4 performance at the UK’s Brighton Pride Festival, she couldn’t remember what city she was in. “‘Where are we?” she asked one of her dancers, who fortunately was able to answer her question as she turned back to the audience and declared, “What’s up Brighton Pride!” She’s so adorable.