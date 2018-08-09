Another Bates baby is on the way! In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 9 episode of ‘Bringing Up Bates,’ Erin is in labor and ready to deliver baby #3!

It’s an exciting time for the Bates family. A very pregnant Erin Bates Paine, 27, is getting ready to deliver her third child in this EXCLUSIVE Bringing Up Bates sneak peek. Erin’s not in the early stages of labor, she’s got to push! The baby is coming! Carlin says that when the nurse comes to check Erin, she realizes how far along Erin is.

Everyone goes to look for the doctor, Dr. Vick, so the labor can start really moving along. Erin tells her husband, Chad, in the final moments of the preview, “I need to push. Tell ’em.” Erin is giving birth right on the heels of her sister, Alyssa. Before her due date, Erin’s sisters treat her to a pedicure. Chad stops by for a visit, and he may get his own mani/pedi experience! This is one of their last trips before Erin and Chad are a family of 5!

Erin and Chad welcomed their third child — a girl named Everly Hope — March 2018. The couple also has two more children: Carson and Brooklyn Elise. Erin is one of 19 kids born to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates. Bringing Up Bates premiered in 2015, the same year 19 Kids & Counting ended. Two different shows, lots of kids! A brand-new episode of Bringing Up Bates will air Thursday, Aug. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on Up TV. The hit show is currently in its seventh season.