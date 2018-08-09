Ariana Grande Fires Back At Fan Accusing Her Of Cheating On Ex Mac Miller With Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande usually isn’t in the business of talking about her her ex, until you accuse her of doing him dirty! She fired back at a fan who indicated that she cheated on Mac Miller with her fiancé Pete Davidson!

Ariana Grande, 25, says she did not cheat on Mac Miller, 26, with Pete Davidson, 24, who she’s currently engaged to. Despite her quick relationship turnaround — splitting with Mac and romancing with Pete in May of 2018 — Ari claims she didn’t do Mac dirty. Ari clapped back at an Instagram user who commented on an a post about her upcoming album track list, which includes a song named after the Saturday Night Live star. “Pete davidson will be the song I skip all the time,” the fan wrote on Tuesday, August 7. The singer replied: “Awwwww boo f—king hoo Alexa play ‘Pete Davidson.’” The Instagram troll then came back for more drama with a second comment, in which he/she accused Ari of cheating on Mac, to which Ari replied, “I didn’t but go off. can you like… go stan someone else? ur boring.”

News broke back in May 2018 (the 9th to be exact) that Mac and Ari had split after getting together in September 2016. She even confirmed the news herself on Instagram Stories: “I can’t wait to know and support you forever and I’m so proud of you,” she wrote. Then, just days later on May 12, Ari hit up a Saturday Night Live after-party, where she was photographed holding what’s appeared to be Pete’s phone case. Now, she could have gotten the same one, who knows. However, Pete later revealed, that same month, that he and his girlfriend (at the time), Cazzie David had split. The irony continued when Ari and Pete — after social media flirting — were reported to be dating that same onth (May). And, the rest is history.

Pete proposed to Ari with a massive diamond ring sometime in the beginning of June 2018. He popped the question just a few weeks after they began dating, with a rock which cost a whopping $93,000. The diamond was custom-made by Manhattan-based jeweler, Greg Yuna. The soon-to-be husband and wife even got matching tattoos ahead of their engagement — small clouds on their fingers, according to fans. Pete even has two tats in honor of his lady love. — First, he got the bunny ears from the cover of Ari’s 2016 album, Dangerous Woman, inked behind his ear. Then, he tatted Ari’s initials on his thumb. When you know, you know, right? …