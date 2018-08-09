Has Angelina Jolie Shockingly Pulled Out Of Fairytale Prequel Flick As War With Brad Pitt Rages On?

Angelina Jolie reportedly shocked producers of her upcoming blockbuster by pulling out at the very last minute, days after her divorce battle with Brad Pitt took a nasty turn. Is their feud to blame?

Is this battle of exes taking a toll on their careers? Angelina Jolie, 43, had recently landed a juicy starring role in an upcoming Peter Pan/Alice in Wonderland hybrid flick called Come Away, but now the film might be in jeopardy. Angie has allegedly stunned producers by backing out of the fairytale film just as the movie was set to begin shooting this week in the U.K. Now, Angie was actually already in the U.K., having just finished the sequel to her hit Disney adventure, Maleficent 2, and yet, according to sources at The Sun, Angie has thrown the film into “chaos” for leaving the cast high and dry in the “11th” hour. “The top producers are hoping to persuade her to reconsider so they can get things moving,” insiders revealed to The Sun, “but there are also contingency plans being considered to keep things on track.” It wasn’t completely clear why Angie allegedly bailed on the film, which she would’ve headlined alongside Selma star David Oyelowo, 42, as the parents of Alice and Peter Pan, but it’s possible that the brutal turn of her divorce with Brad Pitt, 54, could have played a role.

New developments in the contentious divorce of the pair continue to roll in, and sadly, they involve the couple’s arrangement of caring for their six kids. Angie accused Brad in court filings on Aug. 7 of “failing to pay meaningful child support since separation,” an accusation he swiftly denied. Brad had previously filed to have their divorce finalized, but Angie refused, as she was hell-bent against signing off on a joint custody agreement. However, as HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY from a top family attorney in California, her plan may ultimately “backfire,” especially if Brad can prove he’s consistently provided millions upon millions of dollars to help her take care of the kids.

If Angie’s reported backing out of Come Away is true, it marks the first sign her custody battle with Brad is creating collateral damage. Brad’s in the middle of filming Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Sharon Tate thriller Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but it’s possible this ugly fight could affect other projects. For now, the two stars are at a stalemate that sees no end in sight.

This is arguably one of the ugliest custody battles in a long time. How much longer can this drag out?