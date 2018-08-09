Angelina Jolie’s Plan To Gain Sole Custody Of 6 Kids May ‘Backfire’ — Family Attorney Explains

Angelina Jolie shouldn’t be sure that she’s getting sole custody of her kids with Brad Pitt, a top CA family attorney tells us exclusively. There’s a reason why her recent child support claims could ‘backfire!’

Angelina Jolie‘s bid to get sole custody of her six children with Brad Pitt may not work out in her favor, David Pisarra, a California family law attorney, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The Maleficent actress’ argument that her estranged husband wasn’t paying “meaningful” child support when he claims that he actually gave her over $9 million could potentially “backfire,” Pisarra explained, because of the amount of money at play.

“The statement that Brad has paid ‘no meaningful support’ is a very carefully word-smithed phrase designed to impugn his character in a way that is legal,” Pisarra explains. “For most people that means a support award of a few hundred or maybe thousands of dollars. In this case, if she thinks she deserves a million dollars a month, and he’s only paying $500,000, then she can claim that it’s not meaningful.” But there’s a big difference between a couple hundred grand and millions of dollars. In response to Angelina’s August 7 court filing, which also implored the judge to expedite their divorce by the end of the year, Brad revealed that he reportedly gave Angelina $8 million to help her buy her current home, as well as $1.8 million to support her and their six children. Angelina’s lawyer countered this claim by saying that it was a “loan” — not child support.

That may not fly in court, Pisarra says. “Brad says he’s paid over $9 million which is a lot of money for anyone, even a major A list celebrity like Angelina, to support six children. Even with the support staff and security expenses, and travel costs she’s incurred, that’s a lot of after tax money to be paying for six children. This [could be] part of a long term plan to make Brad look bad, and get her sole custody. I wouldn’t be surprised if it backfires on her, as more and more judges are starting to see through these tactics quicker.”