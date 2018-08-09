WWE’s Alexa Bliss Can’t Wait To ‘Expose’ Ronda Rousey’s Flaws At SummerSlam

In the biggest match of her career, Alexa Bliss faces Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. Ahead of this showdown, Alexa EXCLUSIVELY shares how she’s going to win, plus also who she wants to fight at the WWE’s all-female event, Evolution

She’s the “Goddess,” the 2018 women’s Money In The Bank winner and the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion. At this point, there’s practically nothing Alexa Bliss hasn’t done – save one. She has yet to beat Ronda Rousey, 31, in the WWE. Alexa, 27, will get her shot at SummerSlam on Aug. 19. The Superstar talked EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com about her upcoming match, who’d she like to wrestle at the all-female Evolution event, and how she plans to celebrate her birthday – which is today!

HollywoodLife.com: You recently celebrated two years since joining the WWE main roster. You’ve won the Raw and SmackDown’s women’s championships, plus Money In The Bank. Your SummerSlam match is right around the corner – where you said you’re going to “expose” Ronda for who she really is. Minus the obvious plan of winning, how do you see that match going since you are the champion and you are in the drivers seat?

Alexa Bliss: You know, I have had many different opponents in the past two years. Sasha Banks. Bayley. Nia Jax. Everyone has their own unique style. My plan with Ronda is that I know her style, and I have watched her style. I kind of see the flaws in it. What I use to expose it will be the reason I capitalize on any opportunity I can.

Is there another match you are eager to witness at SummerSlam and why?

I am excited for all the matches at SummerSlam, honestly. SummerSlam is one of biggest pay-per-views. WrestleMania and SummerSlam are like our two top pay-per-views. So, I am really excited for the whole card actually. I know that we will be seeing a lot of great matches on the pre show as well. SummerSlam is always a great, great pay-per-view all together so I can’t really pick one because SummerSlam never really disappoints!

What kind of match would you like to have at Evolution? With women breaking down barriers by having Iron-Women and Hell In The Cell matches, is there a match type or opponent that you’re dying to have take place?

I would love to be in the ring with Trish [Stratus] or Lita or anyone from the past. I wasn’t able to have that opportunity at the Women’s Royal Rumble because I was holding the title at the time. So, obviously being the champ, you can’t be in the Royal Rumble. If I could be in the ring with someone from the Royal Rumble that would be awesome to have that opportunity!

You’re a self-professed Disney devotee. If you could land the role in a live-action remake of any Disney film, who would you want to be?

Peter Pan! And I would like to play Tinker Bell! (Laughs) Just because I feel that Tinker Bell is very sassy and I always wanted to work at Disney as Tinker Bell. So that would have been one of the things that I would always want to do. Just for that reason!

You’ve channeled some amazing characters with your in-ring wardrobe. It’s similar to the outfits Rey Mysterio used to wear at big events like WrestleMania. Who would you like to or are you considering cosplaying next?

Definitely a Disney character for sure because I haven’t really done a Disney character yet. So I think it would be fun to try to portray some type of Disney character, because I have always been into the villains or super hero realm so maybe tap into something that. I love being Disney so maybe do a Disney villain of some sort!

What will you be doing for your birthday? (August 9th)

Nothing actually! I mean, with our schedules being super busy, it might be too late to really plan anything but with how much we travel and how much we are out and about and always on the go, it is always nice to do nothing. So, I feel like I will have a cupcake, a glass of wine and watch Netflix. That is like having a whole birthday party to me. That is my goal!

“Did you tell me Happy Birthday ?…. Thank you !” 😂 … my poor parents #littlemissbirthdaydiva pic.twitter.com/OnOIJulLtG — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 9, 2018

What is the best birthday present for a woman that has everything?

Best birthday present? I guess it would be time at home with all my animals! And [with] my family because we don’t get that often. I mean WWE, the roster is our family. So I think that is basically what I would want!

Any more animals for you since you have a various amount and pigs and all that fun stuff?

(Laughs) Yeah I can’t have any more animals. I have four right now. Three dogs and a pig and they keep us very, very busy. That is where I will draw thee line until I get a farm or something! (laughs)

In a short time you’ve accomplished a lot. What’s left to satisfy you since you’re obviously on your way to a Hall of Fame career?

You know, I feel like I have had a very fortunate time with WWE over the last two years. I went to my first WrestleMania as SmackDown Women’s Champion and then I went to my second WrestleMania as the Raw Women’s Champion. I have been very fortunate with the opportunities that I have been given and for me, I think I just want to elevate this Women’s Evolution and division.

The women are stepping the game up, time and time again. That is what I really want to focus on because I pretty much done all what there is to do and I am grateful for that. So I am looking forward to the next generation coming in and see how we can elevate the Women’s Revolution together!

WWE SummerSlam, taking place on Aug. 19 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, can be seen on pay-per-view and on the WWE Network.