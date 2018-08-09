’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3 Production Halts As Cast Demands Major Raises: Will Next Season Not Happen?

There’s only one reason why the production of ’13 Reasons Why’ stopped abruptly, and it’s because the cast is demanding pay raises. Is Season 3 in jeopardy?

13 Reasons Why was suppose to begin their table readings for the highly-anticipated Season 3, but production has been put on pause as eight of the show’s major characters are still renegotiating their contracts! The issue with the contracts comes down to money, according to Deadline Hollywood. “We hear Dylan Minnette, who has emerged as the sole lead following the departure of original star Katherine Langford, is seeking a Season 3 salary in the $200,000 per episode range,” our sister-site reported. They added that Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe, Justin Prentice, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid and Ross Butler are asking for about $150,000 an episode. The first table reading is scheduled for Monday, and the outlet’s source said they were optimistic it would go on as planned, adding “the gap has been bridged significantly today.”

The start salaries of the cast were said to have been in the $20,000 – $60,000 an episode range, but it is custom for cast members on successful shows to ask for raises after Season 2. Recently, the cast of Stranger Things went through the same discussions, but it had no impact on their production schedule. “[The Stranger Things cast] are believed to be paid as much as $350,000 an episode for the adult leads and $250,000 an episode for the child actors this season,” Deadline reported. The outlet theorized that this huge pay increase for the Stranger Things cast may have prompted the 13 Reasons Why cast to demand major raises. However, as the site points out, Stranger Things will be an 8-episode season, while 13 Reasons Why will be a 13-episode season, which may explain the discrepancy in per-episode pay between the shows.

No matter what, the show will go on, especially since it is one of Netflix’s biggest hits, despite all the controversy that surrounds the show. “13 Reasons Why has been enormously popular and successful. It’s engaging content,” CEO Reed Hastings said during the company’s annual shareholder meeting. “It is controversial. But nobody has to watch it.” Well, we do want to watch it, so hopefully the cast’s contracts are figured out soon so production can be on its way!