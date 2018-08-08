Wilmer Valderrama Reportedly Ready To Propose To Demi Lovato After Her Scary OD

Does Wilmer Valderrama want to marry Demi Lovato? A new report claims he ‘wants to get married’ to the singer after the pair reconnected following her overdose.

Wilmer Valderrama is reportedly so in love with Demi Lovato that he might pop the question. A new report from InTouch claims that Demi’s overdose “brought her and Wilmer back together,” an insider told the magazine. Apparently the reconnection between them has Demi thinking of a future with her ex-boyfriend, and “Wilmer feels the same way – he wants to get married, too,” the source continued.

“They found their way back to each other, so something good has come out of this nightmare,” the insider added, referencing Wilmer’s hospital visits following the singer’s apparent overdose on July 24. “Wilmer came to the hospital several times while Demi was recovering, and he would stay for hours. He truly loves Demi, and she loves him,” the source said.

The That 70s Show alum rushed to Cedars-Sinai in his Tesla just one day after Demi was rushed there for treatment. He was then spotted at the hospital again the following afternoon. The two actors were together for six years before splitting up in June 2016.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker has opened up in the past about how she continues to have deep feelings for her former flame. “I’ve never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer, and like, I still love Wilmer,” she admitted in her Oct. 2017 documentary Simply Complicated.

“We connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before. He was just my rock. My everything,” she continued. “Like, I’m pretty sure I’m not going to meet anybody that compares to him, but I’m trying to keep an open heart and open mind when it comes to that.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Demi and Wilmer’s reps for comment.