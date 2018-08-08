Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: He’s Being Supportive & ‘Has Her Back’ After Younes Split

It’s what hardcore Kar-Jenner fans have wanted for some time. So, now that Kourtney Kardashian has kicked Younes Bendjima to the curb, will she get back together with Scott Disick?

They’ve been off and on for years and have had some huge fights on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But, now that Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is free and single again after splitting from Younes Bendjima, 25, will she get back together with her baby daddy ex, Scott Disick? A family insider is EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife how the 35-year-old is reacting to the Aug. 7 bombshell news that Kourtney has dumped her model lover. And, so far, it seems that he’s taking the high road and is actually being quite “nice” to her.

The insider tells us, “Kourtney and Scott have spoken since everything went public with Younes and she was actually shocked by how nice and supportive Scott was. He usually gives her such a hard time and is always looking for ways to tease her but they talked yesterday and he was totally on her side.” Even though they have three children – Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 – and a lot of history together, our source says that Scott “feels uncomfortable” talking to Kourtney about the split. But, the person adds, “he does have her back because he doesn’t want her to deal with a breakup.”

As for whether Scott and Kourtney will get back together again, let’s not forget that he’s still got a girlfriend – 19-year-old Sofia Richie. So, while Kourtney is available right now, Scott isn’t. But his supportive reaction to Kourtney’s breakup news is especially kind, given the latest report that the reality TV star showed her model lover the door a month ago after he allegedly cheated on her with another woman. “Kourtney and Younes broke up the second week of July, shortly after their trip to Italy,” a source told TMZ in an Aug. 8 story. “Younes jetted off on another vacation without her and she says that’s where he cheated on her, so she dumped him.” Within hours of their split becoming public on Aug. 7, Kourtney deleted all but one photo of Younes from her Instagram page taken in the last month and she un-followed his account. When it comes to him at least, she definitely seems to have closed the door on that relationship.