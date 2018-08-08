Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: Why Friends Are Convinced They’ll Be Engaged In ‘No Time’

Is Chris Pratt about to become a Schwarzenegger? Friends reportedly think he and GF Katherine are meant to be, and could be getting engaged soon!

It’s only been a few months since Chris Pratt and Anna Faris officially got divorced, but Star Lord’s friends are reportedly confident he’s ready to get hitched again. Everything is apparently falling perfectly into place in his very new relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger, and he’s absolutely smitten. As it turns out, so are everyone else in Chris’ life, a source told Life & Style Magazine! After some fun outing, like trips to the ice cream shop and Sunday church services, Chris’ five-year-old son, Jack Pratt, is all about his dad’s new girlfriend. “[Katherine] got two thumbs up from the most important person in Chris’ life, which is everything he was hoping for,” the source said. Aww!

So Katherine passed the Jack test with flying colors. But Chris had to do some work, too! He reportedly managed to do what many would think impossible: bro out with Arnold Schwarzenegger! Chris is dating the daughter of one of the most intimidating men on the planet, but he had an advantage — he’s Chris Pratt! “Luckily, Chris had no problem charming Arnold. Of course, it certainly helped that Chris is a huge fan of his,” the source said. Achievement unlocked! This makes things a lot easier for Chris. Not only does his girlfriend’s father approve of them dating — he’s also that much closer to starring in a movie with his idol! As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Chris wants nothing more than to costar with the action movie legend in another iconic film. Wouldn’t that be amazing?

Hell, even Anna likes Katherine! Though their marriage has ended, Anna and Chris have nothing but love for each other. Anna’s moved on with a new boyfriend, and she wants her ex-husband to find that same happiness. “Anna’s keeping her fingers crossed for Chris and Katherine,” a source close to Anna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Anna would really love for Chris to find someone to settle down with, all she wants is for him to be happy and settled.”

That may be happening sooner than later. Apparently, Chris has started telling his friends that Katherine’s “100% wife and mother material,” according to Life & Style, and it’s allegedly only a matter of time before he pops the question! HollywoodLife reached out to Chris Pratt’s rep for comment on this story but did not immediately hear back.