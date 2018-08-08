DeAndre Hopkins: 5 Things To Know About Iggy Azalea’s New Boyfriend

Iggy Azalea has found a brand new boyfriend and is dating yet another pro athlete. We’ve got five things to know about Houston Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

After tons of flirty online exchanges, Iggy Azalea has confirmed she has a new boyfriend. The 28-year-old Aussie rapper is dating DeAndre Hopkins, the star wide receiver for the NFL’s Houston Texans. Fans have been noticing how the two have had some nearly NSFW back and forths on Instagram and one finally asked, “Are you [Iggy Azalea’s] boyfriend?” and DeAndre, 26, simply replied, “yes indeed,” on Aug. 2. Somehow that flew under the radar until Aug. 8 when in an interview with Miami’s Y100 radio, Iggy revealed “Yeah, we’re in a relationship.” We’ve got five things to know about the “Kreme” rapper’s new beau DeAndre.

1. DeAndre Makes BANK!

In 2017 he agreed to a five year, $81 million contract with the Texans, $49 million of which is guaranteed. He’s the third highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, bringing in $16.2 million per year. He’s worth every penny as he was second in the NFL with most receiving yards per game in 2017, averaging 91.9 yards.

2. DeAndre hopes to play his entire career in Houston.

He was drafted by the Texans out of Clemson University in 2013 and hopes to remain with the team for all of his pro days. “If I can play my whole career here, I would,” he told the Houston Chronicle in Feb. of 2017. “I love this place. This organization took a chance on drafting me. You have to look at that.” We hope Iggy likes Texas BBQ because he hopes to live in the Lone Star State for a long time.

3. DeAndre has had the nickname “Nuk” since childhood.

Nuk was the only brand of pacifier he would use as a child according to his mom, who gave him the nickname which has stuck with him all of his life. Even his Twitter handle is s @nukdabomb.

4. DeAndre was raised by his beloved single mom Sabrina Greenlee along with three half siblings.

His father died in a car crash when DeAndre was just five months old. His mom Sabrina worked two jobs when he was growing up to provide for her four children, two from a previous relationship Kesha and Marcus Greenlee, as well as DeAndre and younger half-sister Shanterria Cobb. He credits his success to his mother and how she raised him.

5. DeAndre comes from an athletic family.

His uncle on his mom’s side Terry Smith also played football at Clemson and briefly played in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts. Half sister Kesha lives in Houston like DeAndre, where she works as a basketball trainer. Like her brother she’s also great at football, playing as a slot receiver for the Houston Wildcats in the Independent Women’s Football League. Sis Shanterria is a standout women’s basketball star at Texas Southern University. Older half-sibling Marcus was a star high school football player and briefly played at Georgia Military College.