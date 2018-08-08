Tristan Thompson’s Staying In Toronto After Lunch With Mystery Women: Is Khloe Upset?

Tristan Thompson is not coming back to Los Angeles just yet and is staying in Toronto for a very good reason. Will it negatively affect his relationship with Khloe Kardashian after he had lunch with three mystery women?

Tristan Thompson, 27, made headlines when he recently joined LeBron James for lunch with three mystery women in Toronto and unlike LeBron, he hasn’t returned to Los Angeles yet! The Cleveland Cavaliers player is staying in Canada, where he’s originally from, for a bit longer but it turns out it’s for quite a heartwarming reason. “LeBron has already come back from Toronto but Tristan is still there and he has a very sweet reason for staying longer,” a friend of Tristan’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He’s hosting a charity event tomorrow night to raise money for epilepsy. He’s the spokesperson for the Amari Thompson Foundation and there’s a big fundraiser happening in Toronto tomorrow night.”

Amari is Tristan’s brother and he has epilepsy so as any loving brother would do, Tristan’s using his celebrity status to do what he can to help him. “Tristan started the foundation in honor of his brother, it’s something very close to his heart,” the friend continued. “Khloe [Kardashian] fully supports Tristan and has no issues with him staying longer in Toronto for this. She’s told him that she couldn’t be more proud of his dedication to this cause, she loves that Tristan has such a big heart.”

Although Tristan’s spending his remaining time in Toronto doing a good deed, his recent lunch outing with the women caused major speculation that he might be up to no good. A source told us the lunch was strictly for “business” but with the athlete’s recent scandalous past, we can understand why the public would think otherwise! We hope Tristan has a wonderful charity event and returns home to Khloe and his three-month-old daughter, True, soon!