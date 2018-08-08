Travis Scott & Post Malone Join List Of Superstars Set To Take The 2018 MTV VMAs Stage

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are set to be a star-studded show! The performance list is growing, with Travis Scott and Post Malone joining the bill!

It’s almost time for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, and this year’s show is set to be one for the books! Joining the list of previously announced performers, is none other than Travis Scott, 26, and Post Malone, 23. Both artists join previously announced performers Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic with Ryan Tedder, and Jennifer Lopez – who will also be honored with the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the August 20th show!

Travis will debut his first solo performance, with a medley of hits from his chart-topping album, Astroworld. The 17-track album was released on August 3rd, and took the hip-hop world by storm! With features from the likes of Frank Ocean, Drake, Tame Impala, The Weeknd, Pharrell, 21 Savage, and Migos, we can’t help but wonder if the rapper’s VMA performance will hold a few surprises. Plus, Travis just dropped his Kylie Jenner-centric music video for “Stop Trying To Be God” on Aug. 6, and he will undoubtedly play the fan-favorite single at the award show. But, will his muse be in attendance that evening, as well? Fingers crossed!

Post Malone has ruled 2018 so far, and who better to command the crowd at the VMAs than the “Rockstar” rapper? Malone is set to perform a song from his record-breaking album Beerbongs & Bentleys at the VMAs, which will be broadcast live from Radio City. The rapper’s album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart, and also features his smash hit “Psycho.” This will be the Dallas, TX native’s first time ever performing on the VMAs stage!

J. Lo is one star who is no stranger to the VMAs, however, this year’s performance will mark her first at the awards since 2001! The performance coincides with her receiving the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. A true honor for any musical artist, Jennifer joins a long list of talented stars who have accepted the award in the past, including: Britney Spears, 36, Justin Timberlake, 37, Beyonce, 36, Kanye West, 41, Rihanna, 30, Pink, 38, Guns N’ Roses, and Madonna, 59. The singer is also nominated for two VMAs for her latest hit, “Dinero.” It’s going to be a big night for the New York City native, and we can only hope to see shots of her hunky boyfriend Alex Rodriguez in the crowd cheering her on!

There’s some stiff competition in key categories at this year’s award show. Cardi B received nods in a whopping 10 categories, and The Carters secured eight, including “Video of the Year,” “Best Collaboration” and “Best Hip Hop” for their recent hit single “APES**T.” Other top contenders include Childish Gambino, Drake and Bruno Mars. Fans can vote for their favorites across 12 VMA categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration” and more by visiting vma.mtv.com until Friday, August 10!

Be sure to catch the VMAs when they air live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.