T.I. Fears Tiny Will Cheat While On Upcoming So So Def Anniversary Tour With Xscape

All’s fair in love and hip-hop, right? After T.I. betrayed Tiny by getting handsy with another women, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY heard Tip’s now scared to death his wife will cheat on him while on the road!

Fooling around on your spouse is not so fun when the shoe’s on the other foot, eh T.I.? To put it mildly, 37-year-old rapper hasn’t been the most faithful to his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43. Could it be Tiny’s turn to get a little action on the side? She and the rest of Xscape will hit the road as part of So So Def’s 25th Anniversary Cultural Curren$y tour in a few months, and that has Tip shaking in his Tims. “Tiny’s gearing up to go back on tour in October and she couldn’t be more hyped,” a friend of Tiny EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “But T.I.? Not so much. He worries a lot, even though Tiny’s last tour went great he’s worried about all the same things as last time, all over again.”

“T.I. is worried about Tiny taking Heiress with her on the road. He’s worried she won’t have enough time for all their kids. And no doubt he’s got other more personal worries, like her being surrounded by other men during this tour,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “T.I is way too proud to admit it but he’s got a lot of insecurities when it comes to Tiny cheating on him.”

“He’s very suspicious any time men are in close proximity to her,” the source says, in what might be the biggest chase of double standards this year. “He’s even suspicious of Jermaine Dupri’s motives when it comes to Tiny. Tiny is doing her best to calm her husband’s fears and convince him there’s no reason to worry but it’s not easy, it’s definitely causing some tension for them.”

It’s funny how suddenly, T.I. is very concerned with the sanctity of marriage. He didn’t seem too worried about it when he decided to slap the butt of Asia’h Epperson. Speaking of her, while Tip is worried that Tiny will two-time him while hanging out with Jermaine Dupri, Tiny is “convinced” that her husband is still “sneaking around” with Asia’h, even though it seems these two have patched up their oft-fractured marriage.

Though, maybe Tip’s jealousy and double standards are why these two have stayed married for the past eight years. When T.I. hired a bodyguard to watch over Tiny during an Aug. 5 appearance at a Houston club, it left the Xscape star feeling turned on, since this meant Tip was “obsessing over her and only her.”