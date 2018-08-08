See Pic
Taylor Swift Competes For Summer’s Daisy Dukes Queen, Showing Off Legs In Cutoff Shorts

Taylor Swift stopped back in NYC during a break from her ‘Reputation’ tour! The singer was spotted leaving her apartment in a cropped sweatshirt and dark denim shorts. See her look here!

Queen of street style! Taylor Swift was spotted leaving her New York City apartment on Aug. 7 before heading to Pittsburgh to resume her Reputation stadium tour. The singer, 28, stepped out in a turquoise cropped sweatshirt from European label G. Kero and a pair of dark, distressed denim shorts.

She paired the look with a pair of white sneakers, a leopard print backpack, and her signature “J” necklace that she wears in honor of boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 27. Taylor styled her hair into a low ponytail. She kept her makeup fairly natural with a pink lip and thin eyeliner.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the 10-time Grammy winner rock a pair of short shorts this summer. Late last month, Taylor stayed at her New York place for a few days as she was performing at MetLife stadium for three nights from July 20 through July 22. While heading out on July 18, the “Delicate” hitmaker opted for a light wash Madewell denim top with jean shorts from Ksubi. She also hung out with Gigi Hadid that month while wearing Madewell’s high-rise denim boy shorts in faded black, which retail for $74.50. She paired the bottoms with a cat t-shirt.

But jean shorts aren’t the only item in Tay’s closet. On July 20, the “Shake It Off” songstress hit the streets in a black lace shirt that revealed her Versace-emblemed sports bra underneath. She tucked the see-through top into a leopard print skirt, which she matched to her bag. She rounded out the look with studded leather block-heeled sandals and octagon-shaped sunglasses.

Taylor has a brief break now from touring, so there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing more of her New York street style in the coming days! She will then head to Atlanta for shows on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11.