12 Stars Looking Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Bustiers: Halsey & More

Ow ow! Ever thought about taking your lingerie to the streets? These celebs are and it’s giving us total style inspo! You might want to keep this look for a night out with your friends, rather than wearing this to the office tomorrow, though! Fashion icon Kim Kardashian, 37, has been rocking the bustier look for quite a while lately, but it seems a lot of other stars have caught on to this iconic look. Kim was recently spotted out in New York in a tight, yellow gown featuring a bustier top which showed off her cleavage — so sexy, and it kind of gave us Wonder Woman vibes!

Singer Halsey, 23, has taken a stab at the bustier trend and has definitely nailed it, too! She posed for cameras at a Playboy event a few weeks ago wearing some sexy lingerie and fishnets, then completed the look with a gorgeous bustier style top! She wore a long blonde wig and her tattoos were on full display. The black bow in her hair was a playful touch for sure! Is this her idea for getting back at ex G-Eazy? Talk about a revenge outfit!

Even Taylor Swift, 28, has been spotted wearing a bustier! Yes, that’s right, Tay Tay isn’t as innocent as we thought! She rocked the BBC Biggest Weekend Festival in May while wearing a super sexy black body suit complete with a corset and bustier style top. She paired this with some thigh high boots, which made her legs look incredible! We definitely cannot get enough of this look — it’s effortlessly sexy and looks pretty amazing on everyone!

