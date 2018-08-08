Stars Wearing Lacy Bras — NeNe Leakes Nina Dobrev, Meghan Markle & 10 More

From Housewives to Royalty, just about everyone seems to be rocking a lace bra this summer! The sexy look will never go out of style — see 12 stars in lace bras below!

Meghan Markle may be a Duchess, but she still has a sexy side, and that came out when her lace bra peeked out from her dress while she was attending a wedding in the UK on August 4. Many said it was a wardrobe malfunction, but we loved it! It shows that Meghan is youthful and fun, and still a little rebellious! NeNe Leakes showed off her sexy body on Instagram on August 5. She’s recently changed her diet, to help support her husband who is battling cancer. She’s now a pescetarian, and that lean protein is doing a body good!

Alyson Stoner wore a black lace bra at The Meg film premiere in Los Angeles on August 6. She rocked the bra with a red suit. La La Anthony rocked a similar vibe — a black suit with a bra, and no shirt, back at the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week in February. Nina Dobrev is rocking a black lace bra on the September 2018 cover of Cosmo — sexy! Click through the gallery to see even more stars like Kristen Stewart and Alessandra Ambrosio rocking lacy bras!

Nite vibes inside Casa Leakes A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Aug 5, 2018 at 8:36pm PDT

After you get inspo from the stars, keep scrolling to see some of our favorite lacy bras. Of course, you’ll find a ton of sexy options at Victoria’s Secret. Yandy.com has lace sets for an amazing price. And if you need something a little more basic, we love the shapewear and lingerie from Yummie — functional, comfortable and practical!