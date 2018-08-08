Ryan Edwards: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Defends Latest Reported Drugs Arrest: I ‘Messed Up’

Ryan Edwards is finally speaking out after his July 23 arrest. But if you think he is totally accepting his mistakes, think again! His answer is not what it seems.

Is Ryan Edwards finally taking responsibility for his latest drugs arrest? Sort of. The 30-year-old – who has a 9-year-old son, Bentley, with Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout – is opening up after he was booked by Tennessee cops on July 23 for a heroin possession charge. But while the Red Bank Police Department and local sheriff’s office claim it was a drugs bust, Ryan is denying that’s why he was put in jail. He says he “messed up” because he didn’t complete the probation a judge slapped him with after a previous drugs-related charge.

So why was Ryan put behind bars, according to his version of events? “I got a speeding ticket and while I was pulled over, it came up that I was in violation of my probation because the community service had not been completed,” he told E! News on Aug. 8. “I didn’t do all of it. I went to jail for not doing all of my community service. It’s not that I wasn’t taking the community service seriously. It’s just that we have so much going on, I didn’t realize the deadline had passed. It was just a misunderstanding. I thought I had more time.”

Adding that he took “full accountability,” Ryan, whose wife Mackenzie Standifer is pregnant, said, “I messed up, but I’ve had a chance to get organized and fix the situation.” He also pushed back on the heroin possession report, saying, “The only drug-related charge was the original one from two years ago, from before I went to rehab. There is nothing new that is drug-related.” In other words, Ryan’s account of what happened that day completely contradicts what the cops say. In a July 24 press release Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said he was “charged with simple possession of heroin.” HollywoodLife reached out to the police to respond to Ryan’s latest comment but a rep reconfirmed their original statement.

As fans of the show will know Ryan has a long history of drug addiction and was actually arrested in 2017 after he was caught with heroin. As for now, he claims that extra time will be tacked on to his probation thanks to his latest arrest. He said, “I’ll be done six months from now.”