‘RHONY’: Carole Throws Shade At Bethenny Over Her Failed Marriage To Jason Hoppy

Yikes! It doesn’t look like Carole and Bethenny’s feud is going to end anytime soon, as Carole just threw more shade at her frenemy during the Aug. 8 episode of ‘RHONY’.

So. Much. Shade. During the Aug. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Carole took an opportunity to throw more shade at Bethenny Frankel amidst their ongoing feud, as she claimed the Skinnygirl founder often “crashes and burns her relationships”. Carole didn’t name Bethenny specifically when she made the shady comment, but the way she tilted her head at the camera after saying what she said spoke volumes. During an athletic-chic party thrown by Cosmopolitan magazine, Carole made an observation about how she and ex-boyfriend Adam have remained friends since their split. She said, “Adam and I still love each other. He’s a really good guy — he was a great boyfriend. I don’t crash and burn relationships the way some other people do.” Then, she did her head tilt and our jaws hit the floor.

It’s pretty clear that Carole was taking a dig at Bethenny. Not only have she and Bethenny not gotten along at all this season, but Bethenny had spent years going through a tumultuous divorce with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. Most of her drama with him was documented over the course of the last few seasons. If you ask us, it was a pretty low blow from Carole, but considering their relationship is now like “burnt marinara sauce” — according to Bethenny — we can’t say we’re surprised she said what she said.

Later in the episode, Ramona showed off her newly renovated Hamptons home and LuAnn didn’t seem impressed at all. In fact, when LuAnn later told Bethenny about the renovation, she described it as “very cold” because it lacked any flowers, plants or color. Everything was very white, and some of the things, like her rugs, Ramona found “on the internet”.

And speaking of homes, Bethenny showed off her newly renovated NYC apartment to Dorinda, and it was a-m-a-z-i-n-g! Girl is mega rich. But what was most interesting about Bethenny’s tour is that Dorinda was the first one to see the place — not Carole. So that also speaks volumes to where their relationship stands today.

Oh, and Ramona held a skin care event that Bethenny failed to attend. So it seems pretty obvious that Ramona’s going to confront her next week, and we can’t wait for that!

