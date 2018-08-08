Pippa Middleton’s Displays Her Growing Baby Bump In Cute Floral Dress As She Goes For Bike Ride

Baby on board! A pregnant Pippa Middleton looked absolutely radiant while flaunting her growing bump while taking a bike ride around West London.

Cue Queen’s “Bicycle Race. The pregnant sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton, 34, wasn’t racing anyone when she jumped upon a bike on Aug. 8. Instead, she was enjoying the summer weather after a workout, according to the Daily Mail. After leaving the exclusive KX gym in Kensington, West London, Pippa – in her blue skirt dress with a floral embroidery, which you can see here – the pregnant Pippa popped on her helmet before pedaling away.

Pippa recently revealed that swimming was helping her combat the recent heat wave plaguing England (who expected to see “England” and “heat wave” together in 2018? Global warming is real.) “From personal experience,” Pippa wrote on Waitrose Kitchen, “I’d confidently say I find it has been the most enjoyable and rewarding form of exercise since I found out I was expecting. It’s comforting to know that it’s safe throughout pregnancy, and you don’t need to adapt and change too much (unlike most other sports). It’s so good for you that you could swim every day – as long as you don’t overexert yourself – right up until the end of the third trimester.

“As with other forms of exercise it boosts oxygen levels and strengthens the heart, enabling you to get more nutrients to your unborn child to help them grow. It’s also one of the most therapeutic ways to work out, particularly when you become less mobile, and it helps prevent your shoulders rounding forwards – a common symptom as your belly expands. It can also offset the tendency for your pelvis to be out of alignment.” With Pippa due in October, it won’t be long until she can’t ride her bike anymore and she’ll have to rely on the pool in order to safely work out.

Pippa’s been rocking the pregnancy fashion. Ever since she and James Matthews, 42, announced they were expecting, Kate Middleton’s younger sister has been quite stunning. She was a vision in mint at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. She was in a pretty pink outfit when she gave the world the first look at her bump. Plus, when she finally looked pregnant, she did it while wearing a chic see-through sundress. When her baby is born, it’s bound to be just as fashionable as Pippa.