Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Breaks Down In Tears & Begs To Die In Shocking Confession Tapes

So chilling! Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz broke down in tears and wanted to die after he murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. We’ve got the confession tapes.

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz openly wished he was dead after he opened fire with an AR-15 assault rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. In newly released tapes of his interview with investigators following the shooting that killed 17 students and teachers, he seems really depressed, saying he didn’t deserve cold water that a detective offered him. Then when left alone he was seen openly weeping, putting his fingers up to his head to form a gun and saying “Kill me….f**king kill me.”

According to TMZ who obtained the video, there were 12 hours of interview tapes with Cruz, 19, following the massacre. But the most compelling moment was when Cruz looked up towards a surveillance camera inside the interrogation room and openly wished he was dead. He can be seen in a hospital gown with what looks like a medical center wristband around his left wrist. He had blended in with students fleeing the shooting, leaving behind his weapon and later going to a Walmart, grabbing a drink at a Subway shop and stopping by a McDonalds.

He was arrested without incident in a residential neighborhood in Parkland an hour and twenty minutes after the massacre by a quick thinking police officer. “He looked like a typical high school student, and for a quick moment I thought, could this be the person who I need to stop?” said Officer Michael Leonard revealed after the shooting.

Cruz had plotted out his plans to kills as many of his former classmates as possible. In a chilling tape shot the morning of the massacre, he can calmly be seen saying, “Hello. My name is Nick and I’m going to be the next school shooter of 2018.vMy goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15 and a couple trace arounds, I think I can get it done. Location is Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida.” He continued, “It’s going to be a big event. When you see me on the news, you’ll all know who I am.” He adds excitedly, “You’re all going to die” before making bullet whizzing noises, going “pew pew pew pew pew.” adding “Oh yeah…I can’t wait.”

In a police arrest report, Cruz confessed that he “began shooting students that he saw in the hallways and on school grounds.” Most of the victims were found in five classrooms in the first and second floors of the MSDHS Freshman building. He’s been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. In the aftermath of the massacre, Stoneman Douglas students showed incredible strength and bravery, holding rallies that turned into a nationwide “March For Our Lives” movement among students calling for sensible gun control laws and the desire to no longer be afraid of being murdered in their own classrooms.