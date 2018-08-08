Meghan Markle: Inside Her Top Secret, Romantic 37th Birthday Vacation With Prince Harry

Wow! Prince Harry truly does treat Meghan Markle like a princess. We’ve got details on her super romantic birthday getaway!

Meghan Markle didn’t go swinging from the chandeliers for her 37th birthday, but instead opted for a quiet retreat with her husband, Prince Harry, 33. Following their attendance at an August 4 wedding, the pair reportedly embarked on a hush hush vacation, which they have been trying to keep underwraps. “The couple spent the remainder of their weekend cozied up at their $5.4 million countryside estate in the Cotswolds, then jetted off on holiday,” according to Us Weekly. “They have almost all of August off,” a source said, who also mentioned that unlike last year, the chosen destination is “not Africa.”

The former Suits actress spent the first part of her birthday weekend at a celebration for someone other than herself. Megan tagged along with Harry to the wedding of his longtime friend, Charlie Van Straubenzee. The duchess was all smiles on her birthday, even as Harry toasted others. When the wedding wound down, Meghan was ready for peace and quiet. “It’s Likely Meghan will use the trip for reflection,” said Us Weekly. She does have a track record of using her birthday milestones to slow down. “Birthdays are your own personal New Year – your own chance to make resolutions just for yourself and what you prognosticate for your year ahead,” she said in a blog post on her 35th b-day. Meghan is one wise lady!

Last year, Harry treated Meghan to a birthday vacation fit for a princess, when he took her to one of his favorite places on Earth — Botswana, Africa. There, Harry took his lady love on the ultimate series of adventures! The trip was full of romantic hikes and waterfall views, before the the lovers settled into a cozy tent each night. The pair spent the majority of their time in Meno a Kwena, at an exclusive camp that afforded them plenty of privacy but few modern amenities! Given the epic adventures Harry planned for Meghan both this year and last, we can only imagine what he has up his sleeve next year! HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Harry and Meghan for comment regarding their 2018 trip.