Luke Bryan Brings The Summer Feels With ‘Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset’ Performance At CMA Fest

Is it hot in here or did Luke Bryan just take the stage!? The singer performed his new single ‘Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset’ at CMA Fest and definitely got the crowd fired up!

Luke Bryan made it feel like summer could last forever with his epic performance at the CMA Music Festival! The hunky country star sang his newest single, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” and it was amazing! CMA Fest actually took place back in June, but fans who couldn’t attend got a peek into the action when some of the performances aired on ABC Aug. 8. Luke commanded the stage like a pro (as he always does), and of course, he wasn’t hard to look at, either! He looked super hot in his jeans and dark tee — simple but oh so sexy.

“Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” is the third single off Luke’s latest album, What Makes You Country, which came out in December, and it’s fittingly been blowing up radio airwaves all summer long. The song is already up to No. 10 on the Country Airplay chart, as well as 14 on the Hot Country chart, and rising! Meanwhile, Luke is currently in the middle of his What Makes You Country tour, which has taken him to stadiums and arenas all across the country. He’ll be on the road until the end of October.

In the midst of all this, Luke will also keep busy with his second season on American Idol, set to premiere next year. For the second year in a row, Luke will sit beside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie at the judges’ table.

CMA Fest, which is hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett for the second year in a row, also features performances from Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and PLENTY more. If you’re a country fan, you better be tuning in!