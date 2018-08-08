La La & Carmelo Anthony: Why She’s ‘Completely On-Board’ With Him Playing For The Rockets

Welcome to Clutch City, Carmelo Anthony. After bouncing around the NBA, Melo signed with the Houston Rockets, and we EXCLUSIVELY learned why La La Anthony is on the ‘same level’ with this move.

The 2018 NBA offseason has been nuts. Over the past month, Carmelo Anthony, 34, has gone from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Atlanta Hawks to, ultimately, the Houston Rockets. While the sudden move could have played hell on his relationship with La La Anthony, 39, (and their son, Kiyan Anthony, 11) a source close to La LA EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she totally approves of this. “Now that Houston is where Carmelo will be playing next season La La wants Carmelo to finally achieve what has alluded him his entire NBA career,” the insider says, “and that is a NBA Championship.”

“She loves that he will be playing with Chris Paul and James Harden,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “She is convinced this will be his best chance to win, so she is completely on board with Carmelo’s career choices. They are both on the same level and his pick of Houston is not going to ruin their relationship or affect how they deal with family decisions.” The source says that La La has “signed off on it,” and is completely “okay” that the former New York Knicks star is now rocking the Rockets’ colors.

So, here’s how this all went down: the Thunder sent Anthony and a lottery-protected 2020 first-round pick to the Hawks for Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala. The Philadelphia 76ers, which are also involved in this deal, will get Mike Muscala, while the Sixers’ Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot will join the Thunder while Justin Anderson will leave Philly for Hotlanta. Melo, upon getting traded to the Hawks, was waived – ensuring that he got paid the $27.9 million from his five-year maximum contract. He then verbally confirmed that he’ll sign with the Rockets, per Yahoo! Sports, pulling off the three-team trade.

Maybe the change of scenery will help Melo out of his slump. He averaged a career-low 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds during last season. During 15 seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Knicks and Thunder, he averaged 24.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists. That’s not going to cut it if he wants to help the Rockets take down the reigning champs, the Golden State Warriors, or stand a chance against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. La La might be “convinced” this is Melo’s best shot at getting the chip, but he better step up his game in order to prove her right.