Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Planning To Elope For Her Birthday? Why Kris Jenner Is Worried

HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned Kris Jenner is concerned about the ‘special surprise’ Travis is planning for Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday on Aug. 10. Here’s why.

Kris Jenner, 62, doesn’t want Travis Scott, 28, to get too carried away for Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday on Aug. 10. The buzz is that the Astroworld rapper’s birthday gift will be a proposal, but Kris doesn’t know how far her potential son-in-law will take it! “Kris is a little worried that Kylie might elope with Travis. He’s planning a special surprise for Kylie’s 21st birthday and Kris fears he might whisk Kylie off and marry her without any warning,” a Kardashian insider shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, adding, “Kris loves Travis and wants him as a son-in-law but she definitely wants to be there for the wedding.”

Besides a reserved wedding seat, one billion dollars is at stake. “Kris also wants to protect her billionaire daughter. She wants lots of advance notice of any wedding to get that prenup locked into place,” our insider says. We can expect that Kris will “make sure” that prenup is “ironclad.” Watch out momma bear! As we’ve told you, a source close to the “Stargazing” rapper shared with us EXCLUSIVELY on July 12 that Travis thinks Kylie’s billionaire success is “sexy” and “a real turn on.”

The matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is also worried Kylie might not give the adequate “advance notice,” seeing that Kylie doesn’t always give a heads up on her agenda. “The problem is Kylie’s very unpredictable and cannot be told what to do. If Travis asks her to elope for her birthday she may just say yes,” our insider adds. We agree. Remember Kylie’s surprise decision to remove her lip fillers? Who could have predicted she’d do that?

We understand why Kris is fretting over a impromptu exchange of vows! On July 30, a source close to Kylie’s baby daddy shared that Travis will “pull out all the stops for her big day,” which may result in him “getting down on bended knee.” Could “pull out all the stops” hint at a lavish honeymoon that Kris isn’t aware of? If a proposal is to be expected, then what else could the surprise be?