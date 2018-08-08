Kylie Jenner Flaunts Sexy Body In Underwear After Allegedly Eating Only 1,000 Calories A Day

Kylie Jenner showed off her post-pregnancy weight loss in lingerie and oh-so-sexy noir film! Is her secret only eating 1,000 calories a day?

Ooo la la! This time Kylie Jenner, 20, put a French twist on how she paraded her post-baby body. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO posted three sexy pictures of her in Velour underwear to Instagram on Aug. 8. Photographer Sasha Samsonova added a dash of old romanticism with black-and-white 35mm film. Even more attention-grabbing than the old glamour aesthetic was Kylie’s very tiny waist! Keep in mind, it’s only been five months since she gave birth to her daughter Stormi on Feb. 1. Does this latest batch of pictures prove Life & Style magazine’s report that she’s only eating between 1,000 to 1,500 calories a day?

“Kylie’s worked out a lot and lived on 1,000 to 1,500 calories a day,” the report claimed. “But even though she’s lost most of the baby weight early on, some of her old clothes still don’t fit and she feels frumpy.” Well, Kylie, you certainly look anything but frumpy! What we can confirm is that Kylie has been working out “on a more regular basis” and is “being more aware of her diet and what she puts into her body,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com on Aug. 2. As a result, Kylie has been getting more and more comfortable with showing her tummy off. She previously posted a picture of herself to Instagram — that time, in white undies — on Aug. 2, among other mid-riff baring selfies! Perhaps the Forbes cover star is also taking fitness notes from older sister and fellow mom Kim Kardashian, 37?

Kylie got “major body inspiration” from Kim after she debuted her 119 pound body in July. “Kim has always been a great role model and paved the way for everything Kylie has accomplished in life,” our source adds. “Kylie agrees with the sisters that Kim looks sexier than ever, so she has been trying to replicate Kim’s routine.” Well, we hope Kylie’s simply stealing recipes from her big sis’s “modified Keto diet” and not restricting herself to 1,000 calories.

As you can see, Kylie’s been working hard to look extra glamorous for her 21st birthday, which is already on Aug. 10!

HollywoodLife has reached out to Kylie Jenner’s rep for a comment.