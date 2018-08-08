In a new sneak peek at the Aug. 12 episode of ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians,’ Khloe Kardashian snaps when her mom attempts to educate her about a famous artist!

You can now add “art shaming” to your woke vocabulary. In a new sneak peek for the Aug. 12 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian, 34, gets curious about what those “gold things” are in Kris Jenner’s office. However, when Kris informs her daughter it’s a piece from famous artist Jeff Koons, Khloe says she doesn’t “know what a Jeff Koons is.” That’s when the 62-year-old momma goes in for the attack that makes Khloe snap. Kris says, “He’s famous for the balloon dog,” with a you should already know this look, before adding, “You need to go to like an art class.”

“Just because I’m not as knowledgeable as you, you shouldn’t turn your nose up,” Khloe says, not at all pleased by her mom’s attempt at an art lesson. “You should be like, ‘Well Khloe, Jeff Koons is…’ instead of making me feel less than and uneducated.” Khloe especially finds the remark hypocritical, since the grandmother to True Thompson isn’t a seasoned art history expert. “My mom has not known about art for years and years,” Khloe later tells the KUWTK confession camera. “She’s just learning about art which is great, but you can’t art shame people just because they know less than you. I’m your f**king daughter and you’re art shaming me and it’s mean.”

The scene then switches back to the one-on-one office meeting, and Khloe tries to give her mom a lesson herself. That is, a lesson in manners. “I don’t understand why people like to make everyone feel like sh*t,” she tells Kris. Kris offers a mock apology and even spells out the artist for her, replying, “I’m sorry, it’s a Jeff Koons. K-O-O-N-S.”

Yikes, we don’t think that apology was accepted! It may seem like Khloe blew up Kris’s original Jeff Koons comment, but according to our insider, underlying mommy-daughter tension may be to blame. Back on Aug. 10, 2017, we reported that the Revenge Body star was worried that little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, was Kris’s favorite daughter after her Kylie Cosmetics business proved to be more successful than Khloe’s Good American clothing line, numbers-wise. “She’s super proud of Kylie, but she does worry that she’s her mom’s favorite now,” our source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. “It’s hard to see her little sister build this empire so quickly, and get so much praise from her mom.” Don’t worry, Khloe, we think you’re just overthinking it – we didn’t know what a “Jeff Koons” was either!