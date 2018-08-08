Kris Jenner Eats Crickets On James Corden Rather Than Admit She’s Engaged To Corey Gamble

All hail Kris Jenner! The Kar-Jenner family matriarch appeared on James Corden’s late night show on Aug. 7 and did not disappoint. She ate dead crickets rather that confess if she’s engaged to Corey Gamble.

The Late Late Show with James Corden has been a favorite stop for many of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters so it was about time their mom Kris Jenner made an appearance. The 62-year-old family matriarch appeared on Aug. 7 and being the savvy businesswoman that she is, she brought along a Keeping Up With The Kardashians camera crew to document her experience. Like with her daughters, James subjected her to “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts,” a game where they each had to answer something deeply personal truthfully or eat something super disgusting.

Kris proved her loyalty to her daughters when James asked her “As executive producer, if you had to cut one of your daughters from the show, who would it be and why?” Without hesitation she took a deep breath and drank from a sardine smoothie rather than answer the question. She proved just as tough in the next round as James asked, “You’ve been spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on your wedding finger. Are you and Corey Gamble engaged?” While Kris refused to initially eat the dead crickets in front of her, she chomped one down rather than answer if she was betrothed to her 37-year-old beau. Oh man, Kris has some serious resolve when it comes to keeping family secrets locked down!

“Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” has been a staple for every Kar-Jenner who has appeared on James’ show. Kendall Jenner, 22, was the first one put to the test in Nov. of 2016, and she just couldn’t stomach downing a sardine smoothie. Instead she revealed the order in which she loved and hated her nieces and nephews names. She said “I like North (West)” then hesitated for a second and revealed “North, Saint, Dream.” Sorry Dream Kardashian, auntie Kendall isn’t a fan of your name.

whats that on your wedding ring finger @KrisJenner?! pic.twitter.com/BEvIumSqdq — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) August 8, 2018

During Khloe’s appearance on Jan. 11, 2017 while promoting her show Revenge Body, she revealed that brother Rob Kardashian‘s reality show Rob and Chyna was her least favorite E! show rather than eat cod sperm. While she readily revealed that little tidbit, she downed a gross fish eye rather than answer the question if she thought family friend O.J. Simpson murdered his wife Nicole and a friend.

When Kim Kardashian, 37, appeared on the show on Nov. 16, 2017 her sisters Khloe and Kylie Jenner, 20, still hadn’t confirmed their highly rumored pregnancies. James asked her if the ladies were indeed expecting and Kim took one for the family, drinking a sardine smoothie rather than answer the question. Now that’s loyalty! Watching Kris in action, now we know where that resolve comes from!