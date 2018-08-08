Kourtney Kardashian Smiles In 1st Pics Since Younes Bendjima Split — & She’s With Kim

Kourtney Kardashian was all smiles in her first pics since splitting from Younes Bendjima. She did some retail therapy with sister Kim and looked so happy while shopping.

In her first outing since news of her split from Younes Bendjima broke, Kourtney Kardashian was all smiles and seemed none the worse for the wear on Aug. 7. She was spotted at Westfield Century City doing some shopping with sister Kim, 37, and brought along her five-year-old daughter Penelope Disick to make it a true family girls day out. The 39-year-old beauty looked incredible in a tight creme sleeveless top and a fitted long grey skirt. She held on to Penelope’s hand as they descended an escalator at the upscale West L.A. shopping mall while sister Kim — who has already gone back to long hair after cutting it into a short bob last week — rocked a bright yellow summery minidress. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

In another pic, Kourt was seen smiling while getting a big hug from a pal. The reality star spent the morning erasing her 25-year-old boyfriend of 14 months out of her life, literally. After pics dropped online of the Algerian model putting on a massive PDA display with Justin Bieber and Tyga‘s bikini clad ex Jordan Ozuna on beach in Mexico, the cat was out of the bag that Kourtney and Younes were no longer together. Within hours Kourtney had erased all photos of Younes from her Instagram account. He pretty much did the same with Kourt, leaving only two photos of his ex up on his IG after the two unfollowed each other.

It was only a matter of time until word of their breakup got out. There were signs of trouble when on July 16 Kourtney shared an IG booty pic wearing tiny thong and he wrote in the comments, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” before deleting the disrespectful remark. That caused a blowout fight between the two as we EXCLUSIVELY told you. “Kourtney thought Younes’s comment on her Instagram pic was embarrassing,” our source shared. “She was furious that he made such an insensitive remark and she thought he was being a hypocrite about the situation since he flaunts his body on social media all the time.”

Our insider added “The fight was just a part of Kourtney’s larger problem with Younes. She felt she had to end things with him because he was a bit too young, immature and their timing was off. Kourtney is a mom and will always put her kids first.” Which she did today by taking Penelope to the mall while Younes partied with a group of young friends in Mexico, including cuddling with Jordan. Kourt definitely made the right choice for her lifestyle.