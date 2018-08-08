Kim Kardashian Rushed To Kourtney’s Side After ‘Humiliating’ Split With Younes Bendjima: Feud Over?

Family first! Kim Kardashian was the first one to rush to Kourtney’s side after her split with Younes Bendjima, despite their ‘KUWTK’ feud! Kim has been Kourtney’s rock and here’s why…

Kim 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, are tighter than ever despite their all-out war on the premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on August 5. Kim has sprung into sister mode after Kourtney’s breakup with her boyfriend of two years, Younes Bendjima, 25. “Kim has been a shoulder to cry on for Kourtney during this difficult split with Younes,” a source close to the Kardashian family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. In fact, Kim was the first one to rush to Kourtney’s side when the news broke. “After the pictures of Younes and Jordan [Ozuna] came out, Kim has been supporting Kourtney and boosting her up.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family has always pledged their motto when it comes to breakups, feuds and other public spats — “Family over everything.” And, that’s the case here. “As dirty as these girls can fight, when the chips are down they always have each other’s backs and this is no different.” During the season 15 premiere of KUWTK, Kourtney admitted that she didn’t want to be around her family because of the horrible way they speak to one another. However, this very public breakup has been an eyeopener as to how much she truly needs her family. “That’s the silver lining — This nasty split with Younes has totally pushed Kourtney back into the fold with her sisters and put any feuding to rest,” the insider says.

Kim isn’t the only one who rushed to Kourt’s side after the split. “Khloe [Kardashian, 34] is helping Kourt too,” the K-fam insider reveals. “Kourtney’s sisters are totally stepping in to make sure she stays strong and on top. It is tough times like these that the girls set aside their differences and bond together.”

Although Kourtney has an endless supply of family to lean on, she’s still “in crisis,” the source admits, explaining, “The way Younes is behaving is humiliating and heartbreaking. But, she’s not going to let this take her down. “Kourt is in shock but she doesn’t have the time to crumble, she’s not going to let this break her down the way it would have in the past.”

As you may know, news broke on August 7 that Younes and Kourt had split after two years of dating. That same day, photos of the young model cozying up to another woman — identified as Justin Bieber‘s ex-flame, Jordan Ozuna — in Mexico hit the internet, and spread like wildfire. Despite Younes’ multiple attempts to squash the stories of a scandal with him at fault, not many fan were buying it. And, the same goes for Kim and Khloe, who both took to Instagram to slam Younes.

“Nice pics from your ‘boys trip.’” Kim commented on a screenshot of Younes’ Instagram posts (shared online). She even added a Pinnochio emoji, suggesting he was a liar. Khloe then tested her comedy skills, writing, “Alexa play “heard it all before” by Sunshine Anderson.”