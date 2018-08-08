Khloe Kardashian Warns: Don’t Ask If I Delivered True Naturally — ‘My Vagina… Is None Of Your Business’

Khloe Kardashian reveals the questions she and moms everywhere are sick and tired of hearing after childbirth. Take note!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is revealing the worst questions she’s been asked since giving birth to her 3-month-old baby, True Thompson. On Aug. 8 the new mom listed on her website the top 10 things she hates hearing or, as she put it, “The 10 Things To Never Say To A New Mom.” And, in true Khloe style, she didn’t hold back. What’s the top question that gets on her nerves? “Did you deliver naturally?” Obviously Khloe had the best response, writing, “My vagina – its past, its present, its future – is none of your business! Period.”

Khloe also revealed the nine other questions that she wished people would “shut the f*ck up” about. For example, don’t ask Khloe, “How’s the breastfeeding going?” She fired back, “This is just such a personal issue. You never know the private struggles someone could be going through and how terrible it may be making them feel.” Khloe has already revealed that she stopped breastfeeding due to complications. On July 9 she tweeted, “It was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly.”

Another subject that Khloe thinks you should never bring up around a new mom? Sleep. In particular, she hates being asked if her baby is “sleeping through the night.” She wrote, “Never ever EVER bring up sleep because sleep deprivation is literally a form of torture.” Saying, “I never see you anymore,” is also off limits. Khloe wrote, “A new mom is likely already sad about this, so this statement will most definitely cause tears – or anger. Not a good idea.”

One thing she happily joked about was people telling new moms their baby looks so much like their partner. As we know True looks just like Khloe’s baby daddy, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson, 27. Khloe wrote, “It’s annoying when you’ve carried a child, nourished a child, birthed a child, are newly responsible for a child… and they don’t look a thing like you!”

Other topics that people should think twice about before mentioning them in front of Khloe and other new moms, include comments about their crying child and any suggestion that the baby weight will “fall right off.” You have been warned!