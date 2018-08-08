Khloe Kardashian’s Friends Pushing Her To ‘Investigate’ Tristan Thompson After Toronto Trip: Will She?

Tristan Thompson is still working on getting back into the good graces of those closest to Khloe Kardashian, and friends are wary of him after a recent trip to Toronto. HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t seem to be too worried about what Tristan Thompson was up to on a recent trip to Toronto, but her friends aren’t so sure. “Khloe’s friends think she needs to hire a private investigator to get the real story on what went down during Tristan’s trip to Toronto,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There are definitely still lingering questions in Khloe’s min about whether or not she can trust him when he’s out of town, and her friends are urging her to investigate. They want her to get to the bottom of this.”

Of course, Khloe has reason to be weary. Earlier this year, photos surfaced showing Tristan cheating on her on more than one occasion while he was away for basketball. Khloe was pregnant during both incidents. It took several months, but the pair got their relationship back on track, and have been raising their daughter, True Thompson, together in Los Angeles this summer. However, fans started buzzing about whether or not Tristan was being faithful when he and LeBron James were photographed having lunch with three mystery women in Toronto last weekend.

“Khloe’s friends are still suspicious of him and want him to get busted,” our source adds. “They want Khloe to take matters into her own hands and get all the facts. Khloe is balking at the idea, though — she hates the thought of spying on her man and just wants to hang onto her peace and happiness.”

Of course, Tristan’s lunch did look pretty harmless, and an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it was strictly for business. Our sources add that Khloe did question him about it, but isn’t too worried. “She is not furious over this,” our insider explained. “This was out in the open, during the day. Clearly, Tristan wasn’t trying to hide anything. Plus, LeBron was there, and Khloe knows he’s loyal to his wife, so that put her mind at ease.”