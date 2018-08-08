Kelsea Ballerini Brings Major Feels To CMA Fest 2018 As She Performs ‘I Hate Love Songs’

Did anyone else just get chills from Kelsea Ballerini’s performance at CMA Fest 2018?! The country star belted out ‘I Hate Love Songs,’ and we’re obsessed!

Kelsea Ballerini pulled double duty at the 2018 CMA Music Festival! Not only did she serve as host for the second year in a row, alongside Thomas Rhett, but she also took the stage for a great performance. The 24-year-old’s rendition of her latest single, “I Hate Love Songs,” aired during the CMA Fest special on Aug. 8, and she absolutely NAILED it. Kelsea sounded amazing during the performance, and she was sparkling onstage, too. For her set, Kelsea rocked a silver skirt and black, embellished top. She wore her long hair straight with bangs pushed to the side, and had a huge smile on her face for the entire performance.

“I Hate Love Songs” is the second single off of Kelsea’s 2017 album, Unapologetically, and it’s slowly rising up the country music charts. Meanwhile, Kelsea is expanding her fanbase by touring with Keith Urban this summer, and they’ll be on the road through the middle of fall. Kelsea was admittedly a huge fan of Keith before she broke into the music industry herself, and has said that she truly can’t believe she’s been given the opportunity to tour with him!

The past year has been quite a whirlwind for Kelsea. Along with the success of Unapologetically, her career has skyrocketed. However, she’s also had a lot of great things happen in her personal life — she married Morgan Evans in Dec. 2017, and they couldn’t be happier!

CMA Fest, which was filmed back in June when the festival took place, also features performances from Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and many more. Kelsea certainly is in good company!