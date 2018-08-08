Kris Jenner Reveals If Family Will Do 2018 Xmas Card After Kim & Kourtney’s Wild Feud At Last Shoot

The last Kardashian Christmas card shoot brought a TON of drama for Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. So, is that the end of the family’s holiday shoots? Watch Kris Jenner reveal the truth here!

Kris Jenner says she’s already planning out the 2018 Kardashian Christmas card! Yep, that means that, despite all the drama that went down between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian over last year’s card, we’ll get another shoot from the famous fam this year! Kris made the confirmation during an interview with James Corden on Aug. 7, while dishing on the nasty fight Kim and Kourtney had in 2017, which aired during Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Aug. 5.

The Kourt and Kim feud began when Kourtney didn’t want to work with Kim’s busy schedule to shoot the Christmas card. Kourtney was adamant that she wanted to be out of the photo shoot at a certain time, but Kim had other work obligations that day. It led to Kim saying some really hurtful things to her sister, causing Kourtney to break down in tears. By the end of the episode, Kourtney went off, saying she was “ashamed” to be part of the Kardashian family. The feud was not resolved by the time the episode concluded, and we’ll see what happens next on Aug. 12.

There definitely seems to be some residual anger boiling over from this fight, though, even all these months later (the episode was filmed in October). The ladies went at it once again on Twitter as the episode aired. However, they made sure confirm that they’ll always be “good,” no matter what sort of drama escalates between them.

Despite all the complications, the 2017 Christmas Card looked great in the end, although Kylie Jenner was pregnant at the time and did not want to be in the photo. Hopefully the ENTIRE family will be present this time around!