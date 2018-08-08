Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Abs In Skimpy Bikini Top While Soaking Up The Sun With Shirtless A-Rod

Ciao, Bella! Jennifer Lopez was seen sunning herself on a yacht in Italy with Alex Rodriguez. Her skimpy bikini showed off her flawless abs and the pics are stunning.

Jennifer Lopez, 49 and her beau Alex Rodriguez 43, are giving us major FOMO, as they were spotted August 7 on a yacht in Capri, Italy. While lounging out under the Italian sun in a skimpy bikini, JLo flaunted her flawless abs, and we couldn’t be more in awe of them. But we also can’t forget about A-Rod — he, too, showed off his ripply muscles while sprawled out on the deck next to his girlfriend. Talk about couple goals! Right? Plus, after cuddling up together on the yacht, they were caught sharing a passionate smooch. Swoon!

Jennifer and A-Rod have become quite the couple — since getting together in March 2017, they have become a shining example that true love can happen later in life. On August 1, A-Rod appeared on the Today show and described their romance by saying, “To be honest if this happened when we were in our twenties… it would have never happened”. He also added, “It was just too much craziness, I wasn’t mature enough, you know boys…. we gotta get our dumbness out of the way”.

When asked what makes them work, A-Rod said, “We’re both in our 40s, we’re both from New York, we both come from Latino backgrounds, we both have two kids. I think we’ve both been through a lot and can really appreciate each other… both the good and the challenges.” JLO and A-Rod have grown extremely close over the past year, to the point where even their kids spend a lot of time together. Could they eventually blend families?! Our fingers are crossed!

Speculation has already run rampant about the two tying the knot, as Jennifer was spotted seen sporting a diamond ring on her engagement finger, leading many to suspect he’s already proposed. On July 5, she shared a photo of her with the ring on her Snapchat with the subtle caption, “It’s the lil quiet moments that matter the most…” Sadly, the ring ended up not being an engagement ring, but a gorgeous Cartier Panther’s Head diamond, but that hasn’t stopped rumors of wedding bells in the future. Regardless of their official status, the couple seem to be madly in love and look amazing together.