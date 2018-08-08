Jason Aldean Serenades CMA Fest Crowd With Epic ‘You Make It Easy’ Performance

Fans at CMA Fest got quite a treat when Jason Aldean took the stage to sing his 2018 hit, ‘You Make It Easy.’ Watch his moving performance here!

Jason Aldean may have a bad-boy persona, but even he can sing a love song every once in a while! The country star performed at the CMA Music Festival in June, and his performance was one of many that aired during the event’s broadcast on Aug. 8. Viewers got to see Jason’s rendition of “You Make It Easy,” the first single off his latest album, Rearview Town, which was released in April. The song is a bit slower compared to some of Jason’s others, and he completely captivated the crowd as he belted out the lyrics.

It’s been quite a year of ups and downs for Jason. Of course, he was the singer performing during the tragic and horrific shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Last Vegas last October. More than 50 people died and hundreds were injured in the horrifying attack, which remains the deadliest mass shooting in United States history. Luckily, Jason and the other performers were okay. Just two months after the tragedy, Jason’s wife, Brittany, gave birth to their first child together. The 41-year-old has been a pillar of strength in the months since the shooting, and spent the beginning of 2018 focused on his new music.

Just seven months after Brittany gave birth, the couple announced in July that they’re already expecting another little one in 2019! Meanwhile, Jason has been promoting his album on tour all summer long. The tour continues through the end of September, after which he’ll hopefully get to spend some time at home with his family ahead of the new baby’s birth.

CMA Fest, hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini, also featured performances from stars like Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan and more. What an amazing event!