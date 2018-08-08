Jared Haibon Defends Ashley I. After Kevin’s Cheating Claim: If Anyone Is ‘To Blame,’ It’s Me

HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with newly-engaged Jared and Ashley about Kevin’s bombshell claim on ‘Bachelor In Paradise.’ Jared sets the record straight about what really happened.

Kevin Wendt, 34, made the jaws of Bachelor Nation hit the floor when he accused ex-girlfriend Ashley Iaconetti, 30, of “cheating” on the Bachelor In Paradise season 5 premiere, because of a kiss between her and now-fiance Jared Haibon, 29, when Ashley was still dating Kevin. “We’ve been really open about the fact that we did kiss in the airport in one dramatic, spontaneous, romantic moment,” Ashley told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the ABC red carpet at the Television Critics’ Association summer press tour on Aug. 7.

Jared quickly chimed in to defend his love. “Let me clarify that as well. I kissed her,” Jared said to HollywoodLife. “I don’t want that to be misconstrued. I saw a moment of opportunity, and I took it upon myself. So if anybody is to blame for that, it’s me. Not Ashley.”

Jared and Ashley did talk about that kiss in their “The Story of Us” video. Jared kissed Ashley at the airport while on a St. Lucia trip with Bachelor Nation friends Tanner, 31, and Jade Tolbert, 31. At the time, Ashley continued dating Kevin after the kiss until she realized he wasn’t right for her.

Despite Kevin bringing up the kiss on Bachelor In Paradise, there’s no bad blood between the exes. Ashley and Jared do come back to Mexico to get engaged, but assured us that there would be “no confrontation” with Kevin. Furthermore, when news broke that Ashley and Jared were dating in May 2018, Kevin sent his well wishes. “Happy for you both,” Kevin tweeted. “He’s a lucky man.” Despite rehashing the kiss on BiP, everything has worked out for the best. Ashley and Jared are happily engaged, and Kevin is searching for love again on Bachelor In Paradise!