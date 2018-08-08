International Cat Day 2018: Taylor Swift, Katy Perry & More With Their Furry Friends

It’s International Cat Day and you know what that means? — We’ve rounded up the best and cutest photos of celebrities with their furry friends! Check out Taylor Swift and more stars cuddled up with their cats!

It’s the day you’ve all been waiting for! — International Cat Day! Well, maybe not all of you, but stars like Katy Perry, 33, Taylor Swift, 28, and Miley Cyrus, 25, will most likely be celebrating on August 8 with their little furry friends. These cat obsessed stars always treat us to adorable photos with their pets, but today, we’re hoping for their most epic ones yet to celebrate the big holiday. In the meantime, take a look at the cutest photos we found of celebrities and their cats!

It wouldn’t be a celebrity cat story without talking about Taylor Swift and her two little ones, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey. The singer’s obsession became so public that she and Olivia even got their own commercial! Back in 2017, Tay and Olivia starred in the singer’s AT&T ad campaign. In a video outtake, she crawled across the floor and asked Olivia in a baby voice, “Are you a saber-toothed tiger cub? Are you my baby wolverine?”, among other hilarious things. Oh, and Olivia and Meredith also made a cameo in Deadpool 2! Ryan Reynolds, the star of the film, can be seen wearing a t-shirt with their faces on it in one of the film’s scenes.

Tay’s cats have become celebs of their own, and it could be because of their famous monikers. Olivia, the youngest of the two cats is named after Detective Olivia Benson (the name of Mariska Hargitay‘s character on Law & Order: SVU). Tay revealed just why Olivia’s name fits her so well back in 2014. “It suits her personality more,” she explained of the name, on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She’s like a scrappy little cat.” And, then there’s Meredith, who as you could have probably guessed, is named after Doctor Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo‘s character on Grey’s Anatomy).

Taylor Swift with her cat, Olivia Benson.

International Cat Day was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare.