Talk about versatility! Iggy Azalea went from the beach to the red carpet in one day, ditching the bikini for an understated dress. She still looked insanely hot, though. See pics of her look here!

Earlier in the day she was getting down on a yacht, but Iggy Azalea was in business mode during an event for Hits 97.3 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida! Iggy ditched the bikini for a sexy, calf-length dress for her live talk with the radio station, and looked like a total dime. While her Instagram feed has been a constant stream of sexy bikini pics (or even less clothes than that!), her look for the sit-down was far more demure in comparison. The singer, who just released a new song with Tyga, “Kream”, was a vision in the khaki-colored, bodycon dress that hugged her infamous curves.

The scoop-neck, tank style dress showed off ample cleavage and her tiny waist. She completed the outfit with ankle-length sock boots and went without jewelry. With minimal makeup, save for a swipe of peach gloss, and a casual ponytail, she looked so fresh and fun! You can see a full-length look at Iggy’s outfit in all its glory below!

Just hours before her Hits 97.3 appearance, Iggy was living the good life with her friends aboard a yacht in Miami. Videos posted to her Instagram story show Iggy bumping and grinding while wearing a tiny bikini, twerking like there’s no tomorrow. Iggy has practically been living on yachts lately! Earlier in the week, she was spotted partying onboard another ship with Tyga, her collaborator, friend — and rumored boyfriend. Whether or not they’re dating, they looked like they were having a total blast.

We can’t wait to find out what Iggy wore after leaving the radio studio! Did she ditch the dress for something out of her bottomless bikini closet?