Iggy Azalea Confirms She’s Dating NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins Amid Tyga Relationship Rumors

Iggy Azalea recently confirmed she has a new new boyfriend, but it’s not Tyga! She’s actually dating NFL star DeAndre Hopkins. See the proof, here!

It looks like Iggy Azalea, 28, got her wish granted. The “Kreme” rapper told E! News on July 10 that she wants “to find a person [whose] not in the music industry,” and NFL star DeAndre Hopkins, 26, answered her call! Their relationship announcement almost went unnoticed. Under an Aug. 2 Instagram picture that the Houston Texans wide receiver posted, a fan asked, “Are you [Iggy Azalea’s] boyfriend?” DeAndrew simply replied, “yes indeed.” This calls for another relationship announcement – Iggy and fellow rapper Tyga, 28, whom were rumored to be dating, are officially platonic!

Apparently, the Instagram comments section had the answers all along! The same day the NFL player posted the picture, him and Iggy exchanged a few suggestive remarks in the comments. “My Aussies call me Legend,” DeAndre captioned the shot of him charging the field. Iggy started their flirty conversation by writing underneath, “I could think of a few other things to call you.” He didn’t miss a beat, replying, “I could think of a few things to call you myself.” Oh my, it seems like their pet names for one another may be a bit NSFW!

Welp, so Iggy and Tyga partying on a yacht together on Aug. 6 — not to mention all those sightings together in April — were just signs of a friendship going strong! After all, the two have been buddies since 2009. But it was reasonable to think Tyga was at least crushing on her after a source shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he thought Iggy’s twerking videos were a “thirst trap” and “sexy as f**k.”

DeAndre is Iggy’s first official boyfriend since announcing her break up with NBA player Nick Young, 33, on June 19, 2016, after he allegedly cheated on her. We think the wait was worth it, Iggy!

HollywoodLife has reached out to Iggy Azalea’s rep for a comment.