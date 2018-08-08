Grant Gustin Slams Body Shamers Over Leaked Photos Of ‘The Flash’ Suit: Not Ok To Diss My Body

After a newly designed costume pic for ‘The Flash’ leaked online, some fans slammed Grant Gustin for looking to thin. Now he’s fighting back about being body shamed.

Within a day of a test photo of Grant Gustin in his newly designed prototype costume for CW’s The Flash was leaked, he got body shamed for looking too thin to play the character. The new outfit has no leather and is all just textured spandex, clinging more to his trim frame. Fans slammed the look in a test photo that leaked online and Grant, 28, isn’t having any of the body shaming. “Here’s the thing about this bulls–t photo leak — it’s a cool suit. It’s a terrible photo that I was unaware was being taken, much less being posted. Some things need work and they will be worked on. We’ll get there,” Grant wrote in an Instagram post on Aug. 8.

“As far as the body shaming. That’s what pisses me off. Not even just for my sake. I’ve had 20+ years of kids and adults telling me or my parents I was too thin. I’ve had my own journey of accepting it. But there’s a double standard where it’s ok to talk sh*t about a dudes body. I do my best to stay in shape and add as much size as I can through out these seasons. I’m naturally thin, and my body is greatly affected by stress. Stress is something that ebbs and flows for me throughout a season. I’m happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me should be able to feel the same way,” Grant continued.

The star went on to add that producers found his body just fine for the role when he was cast in 2013. “I didn’t cast a slim actor as The Flash. I went to an audition for a role I never dreamed I’d actually book. But, here I am 5 seasons later. I’m happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way. Not only that, but they should be able to feel like THEY could be a superhero on TV or film or whatever it may be some day,” the man who plays Barry Allen wrote.

When the photo of the new costume was leaked online, some fans were outright cruel about the actor’s frame. “Grant needs to be more bulky for spandex to work,” one person wrote while another said, “He should at least have a runner’s physique.” Another person commented, “He should at least go gym and gain some muscle to make the character more realistic.” Ouch! People can be so mean.